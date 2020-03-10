Traffic

13-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest, dies after being struck by vehicle in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 13-year-old pedestrian suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at an intersection in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East King Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Despite bystander CPR and quick LAFD Firefighter/Paramedic action, the child was beyond medical help," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver remained at the crash site. No citation or arrest was immediately announced.

The LAPD is investigating the cause of the crash. Police initially said the boy was 8 years old but later said the child was 13.
