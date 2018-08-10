A driver was arrested after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning on the 91 Freeway in Riverside, authorities said.A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said a caller reported a driver traveling westbound in eastbound lanes at 1:47 a.m. The violent collision was reported three minutes later.Two women in the victims' vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. A male passenger in that vehicle was transported to a hospital with major injuries.The male suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony DUI.Neither the victims nor the suspect were immediately identified.