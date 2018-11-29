As a storm system swept through Southern California and left roads slick and dangerous, the California Highway Patrol said 365 accidents were reported during a four-hour period Thursday morning.The slew of accidents happened between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to the CHP. On Wednesday, when conditions were still dry, the CHP said only 93 accidents were reported during the same time frame.The storm brought bouts of heavy rain and at times strong gusts of wind. It is expected to taper off by Friday morning, but cool temperatures will remain.