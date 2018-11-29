TRAFFIC

4 firefighters injured when car slams into fire engine at scene of previous crash in Ontario

Four firefighters were injured when a car spun out and struck their fire engine while they were at the scene of a previous multi-vehicle crash, officials said. (Inland News)

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Four firefighters were injured Thursday morning when a car spun out and struck their fire engine while they were at the scene of a previous multi-vehicle crash, officials said.

According to the Ontario Fire Department, the second collision happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the 15 Freeway near the 10 Freeway interchange.

The injured firefighters were transported to a hospital with non-serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
