HWY 101 UPDATE: 1 NB lane open, two SB lanes open following fatal 6-car crash at Barham Blvd in Universal City. | UPDATES on @ABC7 8am! pic.twitter.com/PeSzEwvWoQ — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) January 12, 2019

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the rain-slicked 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills Saturday morning forced the closure of all northbound lanes.One person was killed in the six-vehicle pileup, which occurred about 5:15 a.m. near Barham Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol also shut down one lane on the southbound side, where the deceased victim was covered with a sheet after being ejected from one of the vehicles.Three people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Investigators were working to determine the official cause of the collision.It was unclear when the blocked lanes would be reopened.