Big rig hanging off side of bridge shuts down NB 710 connector to 60 in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The northbound 710 Freeway connector to the 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles was shut down early Wednesday morning due to a big rig partially hanging off a bridge, authorities said.A Sigalert was issued for the area at about 4:26 a.m. after a big rig was reported to be hanging off the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.Further details regarding how the accident occurred and possible injuries were not available.The crash comes as a storm sweeps through Southern California, creating difficult driving conditions.It was not immediately known when the road will reopen.