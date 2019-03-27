Traffic

10-year-old boy struck, killed by truck in Torrance after running into street after dog

A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck after he ran into a street after a dog, authorities said.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Torrance on Tuesday evening after he ran into a street after a dog, authorities said.

The tragic incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Pueblo Park in the 2300 Block of Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Torrance Police Department.

A black 2018 Ford pickup was heading eastbound on the street when the driver "attempted to avoid striking a dog in the roadway, but unfortunately collided with" the boy, police said in a statement.

The 10-year-old was treated by firefighter-paramedics but succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Neither the driver, a 58-year-old Los Angeles man, nor his passenger were injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident, and no arrest or citations were announced.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Torrance police at (310) 618-5557.

Correction: A previous headline misstated the city in which the collision occurred.
