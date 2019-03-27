10-year-old boy struck, killed by truck in Torrance after running into street after dog

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Torrance on Tuesday evening after he ran into a street after a dog, authorities said.The tragic incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Pueblo Park in the 2300 Block of Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Torrance Police Department.A black 2018 Ford pickup was heading eastbound on the street when the driver "attempted to avoid striking a dog in the roadway, but unfortunately collided with" the boy, police said in a statement.The 10-year-old was treated by firefighter-paramedics but succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Neither the driver, a 58-year-old Los Angeles man, nor his passenger were injured.Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident, and no arrest or citations were announced.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Torrance police at (310) 618-5557.