Car overturns after slamming into Glendale Taco Bell

A car slammed into the side of a Taco Bell in Glendale, ending up on its roof early Monday morning.The crash happened shortly after midnight at the Taco Bell on Central Avenue at Acacia Avenue.The car flipped and created quite the mess. The vehicle hit a water line when it plowed into the building. Water rushed down the street and inside the Taco Bell.The driver told police that she was traveling northbound on Central Avenue when she swerved to avoid an oncoming car and hit the restaurant.Glendale police said the driver suffered a small cut and was treated at the scene. Authorities said she will not be cited.