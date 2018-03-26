TRAFFIC

Car overturns after slamming into Glendale Taco Bell

EMBED </>More Videos

A car slammed into the side of a Taco Bell in Glendale and overturned early Monday morning.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A car slammed into the side of a Taco Bell in Glendale, ending up on its roof early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after midnight at the Taco Bell on Central Avenue at Acacia Avenue.

The car flipped and created quite the mess. The vehicle hit a water line when it plowed into the building. Water rushed down the street and inside the Taco Bell.

The driver told police that she was traveling northbound on Central Avenue when she swerved to avoid an oncoming car and hit the restaurant.

Glendale police said the driver suffered a small cut and was treated at the scene. Authorities said she will not be cited.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashtaco belltraffic accidentGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News