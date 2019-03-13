Deadly 5 Freeway crash involving overturned big rig snarls southbound traffic in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving an overturned semi-truck and a sedan on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim that prompted the closure of all southbound lanes for more than two hours, authorities said.The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near Euclid Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.Officers arrived at the scene to find the big rig on its side and a Toyota Camry blocking the No. 3 lane. It was unclear which vehicle the person who died was in at the time of the crash.One southbound lane was reopened shortly before 5 a.m., the CHP said, but traffic on that side of the interstate remained backed up for miles. All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.The cause of the incident is under investigation.