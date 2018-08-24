EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4042843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drivers on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne were stuck in gridlock traffic following a fiery, fatal tanker truck crash. So, a food truck opened up shop right on the freeway lanes, feeding drivers at half price.

UPDATE: #HawthorneIC #Hawthorne Waiting for remaining fuel to burn off. @CHPHQ are the lead investigators and @CaltransHQ are going to inspect the integrity of the freeway before reopening. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) August 24, 2018

Two drivers were killed Friday morning in a crash involving a tanker truck and an SUV on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.Firefighters doused massive flames in the aftermath of the wreck, which happened about 5:13 a.m. and prompted the shutdown of all lanes near Prairie Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one person in each vehicle died at the scene. They were not immediately identified.A witness said a Range Rover was weaving in and out of traffic at high speed just before the impact.The SUV "jumped up a little bit and lost control because his car was tilted -- so swerving to the left," the witness said. "And there was a tanker with a truck driver. The truck started to make a scissor -- the tanker itself detached itself."The silver Land Rover crashed into the divider," he said.More than an hour after the collision, the blaze remained active as firefighters apparently decided to allow it to burn itself out.Freeway traffic was at a standstill for hours at the crash site, located about 3 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.Several travelers were seen abandoning vehicles that had been headed for LAX. With suitcases in tow, they walked off the freeway in an effort to catch their flights.Others patronized a food truck owned by AC Catering, which opened for business in the middle of a westbound lane."We're hoping to get out, to get the plane, but it looks like we're not going to catch our plane," said stranded traveler Felipe Alvarado. "So now we're just here waiting, patiently, like everyone else. We ain't got no choice."The eastbound side was reopened shortly after 8 a.m. CalTrans officials said the structural integrity of the freeway was being inspected before traffic could resume on the westbound side."Really we won't know until we can get that tanker out of here and we can get the coroner completed with their investigation," said Caltrans spokeswoman Lauren Wonder. "If there's not that much damage to the pavement, we could re-stripe and be open this afternoon for the commute."If extensive damage is discovered, Wonder said, repair work and the lane closure might continue "throughout the day."