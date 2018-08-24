TRAFFIC

2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne; all EB lanes reopened

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters were battling massive flames after a tanker truck crashed and erupted in flames on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were killed Friday morning in a crash involving a tanker truck and an SUV on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.

Firefighters doused massive flames in the aftermath of the wreck, which happened about 5:13 a.m. and prompted the shutdown of all lanes near Crenshaw Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one person in each vehicle died at the scene. They were not immediately identified.

A witness said a Range Rover was weaving in and out of traffic at high speed just before the impact.

The SUV "jumped up a little bit and lost control because his car was tilted -- so swerving to the left," the witness said. "And there was a tanker with a truck driver. The truck started to make a scissor -- the tanker itself detached itself.

"The silver Land Rover crashed into the divider," he said.

More than an hour after the collision, the blaze remained active as firefighters apparently decided to allow it to burn itself out.

Freeway traffic was at a standstill for hours at the crash site, located about 3 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.

All eastbound lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m. A Fire Department spokesperson said CalTrans officials would inspect the structural integrity of the freeway before the westbound side is reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficexplosioncrashfirefighterslos angeles international airportfireHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
Irvine crash: 9-vehicle pileup on 5 Fwy leaves 1 dead, 9 injured
More Traffic
Top Stories
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Woman poses as Ventura County deputy in email to get boyfriend out of jail
Murder suspect killed in Santa Ana officer-involved shooting
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Hospital security guard fired for having sex with corpse
Tenants of Chinatown building get break from sharp rent hike
Show More
NYPD searching for gunman who fired at Manhattan high rise from across East River
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Former Playboy model strangled in PA apartment
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
More News