UPDATE: #HawthorneIC #Hawthorne Waiting for remaining fuel to burn off. @CHPHQ are the lead investigators and @CaltransHQ are going to inspect the integrity of the freeway before reopening. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) August 24, 2018

Two people were killed Friday morning in a crash involving a tanker truck and an SUV on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.Firefighters doused massive flames in the aftermath of the wreck, which happened about 5:13 a.m. and prompted the shutdown of all lanes near Crenshaw Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one person in each vehicle died at the scene. They were not immediately identified.A witness said a Range Rover was weaving in and out of traffic at high speed just before the impact.The SUV "jumped up a little bit and lost control because his car was tilted -- so swerving to the left," the witness said. "And there was a tanker with a truck driver. The truck started to make a scissor -- the tanker itself detached itself."The silver Land Rover crashed into the divider," he said.More than an hour after the collision, the blaze remained active as firefighters apparently decided to allow it to burn itself out.Freeway traffic was at a standstill for hours at the crash site, located about 3 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.All eastbound lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m. A Fire Department spokesperson said CalTrans officials would inspect the structural integrity of the freeway before the westbound side is reopened.