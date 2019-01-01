TRAFFIC

Mother, 9-year-old daughter killed in crash on 22 Freeway in Garden Grove; DUI suspect arrested

A 9-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that prompted the shutdown of all lanes on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove early Tuesday.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 9-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother were killed early Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that prompted an hourslong shutdown of the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, authorities said.

The driver of a BMW involved in the collision was arrested on suspicion of DUI, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

The four-vehicle pileup was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, just east of Valley View Street, the CHP said. News video from the scene showed firefighters working to extricate the occupants of a pickup truck that had overturned onto its side.

The young girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner's Division of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Her mother was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center, where she died.

The victims' names were not immediately released. A third passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was transported to the hospital.

The identity of the BMW driver was not disclosed after he was taken into custody.

A SigAlert remained in effect at the crash site until 11 a.m., when all lanes were reopened, the CHP said.
