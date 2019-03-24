Major multi-vehicle pileup on 5 freeway in Gorman leaves several injured, officials say

Thick fog over the grapevine on the Golden State Freeway 5. Several pileups causing major delays southbound near exit 202. pic.twitter.com/jkzAr6uD0V — Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews responded to several people injured after a major multi-vehicle pileup on the 5 Freeway near Gorman Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.Officials said between 25 to 50 vehicles were involved and 30 patients were on scene with 22 suffering minor injuries, seven with undetermined injuries and one toddler in critical condition. A horse was also injured.Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and one car burning; Los Angeles Fire said several cars were on fire, but all flames had been extinguished.The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road.Only one southbound lane of the freeway was opened and three lanes were expected to remain close until 9 p.m. on Gorman School Road, Caltrans said.Officials said foggy conditions made visibility an issue.Kern County Fire is on scene assisting.