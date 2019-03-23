Major pileup on 5 freeway in Gorman leaves at least 4 in critical condition, officials say

The pileup left at least four people in critical condition. Emergency crews were working on evacuating those victims.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road. A Sigalert was issued closing all southbound lanes.
Thick fog over the grapevine on the Golden State Freeway 5. Several pileups causing major delays southbound near exit 202. pic.twitter.com/jkzAr6uD0V— Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019
Officials said visibility is an issue.
Information regarding further injuries were not immediately available.
