Traffic

Major pileup on 5 freeway in Gorman leaves at least 4 in critical condition, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews responded to a pileup involving at least 30 vehicles on the 5 freeway in Gorman, near Grapevine on Saturday afternoon.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews responded to a pileup involving at least 30 vehicles on the 5 freeway near Gorman on Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

The pileup left at least four people in critical condition. Emergency crews were working on evacuating those victims.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road. A Sigalert was issued closing all southbound lanes.



Officials said visibility is an issue.

Information regarding further injuries were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficgormanlos angeles countycar accidentdisaster
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Arrest made after man shot at Metro station in East Hollywood
Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in Valencia
Family of man fatally shot by deputies after chase is suing LASD
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on subway
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Show More
Montclair driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
6.1 earthquake strikes western Colombia, USGS says
'Rise up!' NZ students heal with haka after mosque attacks
Dodgers unveil mouthwatering food options for upcoming season
IE school debuts sensory room to help special needs students
More TOP STORIES News