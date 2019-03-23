Major pileup on 5 freeway in Gorman leaves at least 4 in critical condition, officials say

Thick fog over the grapevine on the Golden State Freeway 5. Several pileups causing major delays southbound near exit 202. pic.twitter.com/jkzAr6uD0V — Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews responded to a pileup involving at least 30 vehicles on the 5 freeway near Gorman on Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.The pileup left at least four people in critical condition. Emergency crews were working on evacuating those victims.The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road. A Sigalert was issued closing all southbound lanes.Officials said visibility is an issue.Information regarding further injuries were not immediately available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.