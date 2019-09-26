community journalist

Here's what you need to know about e-scooter laws in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Razor. Lime. Bird. Electric scooters everywhere in Long Beach.

In July 2018, Long Beach launched its e-scooter pilot program. A year later, there are rules and regulations, and citations to match.

"In the last 2-3 weeks, we've noticed that LBPD is out educating and citing for scooters on sidewalks, scooters going the wrong way on one-way streets," said Broc Coward, COO of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance.

A citation for riding an electric scooter on a sidewalk (CVC 21235(g) Illegal Operation of a Motorized Scooter) could cost you $197.

DLBA's team of Safety Ambassadors is now passing out brochures to scooter users in downtown Long Beach, in an attempt to help spread the word about the city's laws.

Here are some rules to keep in mind:

All riders must have a license or learner's permit to operate.

No riding on sidewalk, unless to leave property.
E-scooter vendors in Long Beach require that riders must be 18 years of age to rent shared scooter.
E-scooter riders under 18 years of age must wear a bicycle helmet. (The requirement for riders age 18+ to wear helmet while riding was repealed effective January 1, 2019.)
No riding is permitted on sidewalks, beach paths, or private property.
Operators are required to ride scooters in a bike lane when one is provided.

Users must park e-scooter without blocking sidewalks, bikeways, or paths.
Rider must never double ride, especially with children.
No riding on streets with speed limit in excess of 25MPH, unless in bicycle lane.

For more information about Long Beach's e-scooter program, visit their website.
