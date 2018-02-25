OSCARS

Hollywood street closures for 2018 Oscars week

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the city of Los Angeles have finalized street closure plans around the Dolby Theatre for the week of the 2018 Oscars in Hollywood.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive beginning at 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on March 7 to accommodate the construction of press risers, fan bleachers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet.

MTA subway trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on March 3 until 6 a.m. on March 5. Service at the station will resume with the first scheduled train after 6 a.m.

Between Feb. 25 and Oscar Sunday, March 4, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.

Details of the closures and maps of affected areas are available on the Academy's website at http://www.oscars.org/closures.

Don't miss the Oscars, Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
