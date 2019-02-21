#breaking I-15 SB closed at Primm. CHP is experiencing hazardous road conditions between Primm and Baker. There is no time frame for when the freeway will reopen. Drivers should expect major delays if they are attempting to travel between California and Nevada. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 21, 2019

#SBCoFD dealing with several traffic collisions due to weather. CHP advising hard closure of interstate 15 north & south between Baker and Nipton. Also closures to Hwy 18 going to Big Bear from Lucerne due to snow and ice. Use caution. Krn pic.twitter.com/6GcQ802mtQ — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 21, 2019

The I-15 at the Nevada-California stateline was shut down due to hazardous weather conditions Thursday, authorities said.The southbound side was closed between Primm Road and and Baker Street shortly after noon. The Nevada Highway Patrol said there was no time frame for when the closure would be lifted.The agency warned drivers to expect major delays if they are attempting to travel between California and Nevada.Shortly thereafter, the California Highway Patrol in Barstow said both sides of the 15 were shut down. Also, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said there were several traffic collisions due to weather in the area.