L.A. holding $70,000 competition to find safest driver in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Think you're a good driver? Now you get a chance to prove it.
The city of Los Angeles is holding a competition to find the safest driver.
The contest will score people based on speed, braking, acceleration and distractions.
A total of $70,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.
The contest starts June 3 and runs through the end of July.
The city is hoping to raise awareness about safe driving to reduce crashes.
The competition works like this: You download the L.A.'s Safest Driver app, and over a two-month period, the app tracks your driving habits. Each week, you compete for small prizes if you're driving safely throughout the city.
This contest has been tried in cities like Boston and Seattle, where safe driving increased exponentially during the contest period.
At the end of the competition, the aggregated data will be used to figure out how to make the city of L.A. safer for drivers.
