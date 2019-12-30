Traffic

LAPD focusing on 6 West Los Angeles intersections that have seen spike in violent car crashes

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are stepping their patrols at six locations in West L.A. Monday where they say there's been a spike in violent car crashes.

Hoping to make the streets safer, the officers will be there to make sure drivers are aware that they're in what's described as a "danger zone."

Expect to see officers around the following intersections all day Monday:

- Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards
- Santa Monica Boulevard and Century Park East
- Santa Monica and Westwood boulevards
- Lincoln and Washington Boulevards

- Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard
- Century and Sepulveda boulevards

In 2019, about 236 people have been killed in one of 54,000 traffic collisions involving cars in the Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The stepped up patrols are part of the city initiative Vision Zero, which is aiming to end all traffic deaths in the city within the next five years.
