Traffic

Northbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne reopens after fatal crash

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash shut down multiple lanes on the northbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The crash involving four to five vehicles happened at about 9:45 p.m. at the Rosecrans Avenue exit, and prompted all northbound lanes to close temporarily. All lanes later reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At least one person was dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a major backup as one lane was open.

The identity of the victim was not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichawthornelos angeles countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
Family of Timothy Dean to file civil suit against Ed Buck
Mock election prepares OC voters for new voting system
State Department official defends US airstrike during LA visit
What's causing Puerto Rico's earthquakes?
Show More
Teacher honored for her actions during Saugus HS shooting
Girl's mouth catches on fire during dental procedure
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
Ontario police warn of social media use after teen kidnapping
'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide
More TOP STORIES News