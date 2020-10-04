Traffic

Protesters block 101 Freeway in Hollywood

The 101 Freeway was blocked and shut down in the Hollywood area by protesters Saturday night.
By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 101 Freeway was blocked and shut down in the Hollywood area by protesters Saturday night.

The CHP said the blocking of lanes was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Lanes of the 101 were shut down in both directions in Hollywood.

By 11 p.m. traffic was flowing along the northbound side while the southbound side had a single lane open as cars moved slowly with CHP assistance.

The protesters were associated with Armenian-American groups who have been demonstrating in Los Angeles over what they have described as aggression against their homeland by Azerbaijan.

They gathered around the CNN building in Hollywood earlier Saturday evening to call for more media coverage of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also shut down part of Sunset Boulevard.

The armed hostilities between the two nations center around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, a conflict that dates back decades. Deadly skirmishes broke out over the summer.

"We demand a end to Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia," said one protester.

The consulate general of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles released a statement: "We want peace. But peace can only be achieved when Armenia leaves the occupied regions of Azerbaijan and allows the forcibly displaced to return to their homes."
