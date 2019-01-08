Road-widening project will cause months of traffic delays in Lake Elsinore

Commuters in Lake Elsinore are in for four months of traffic delays.Work to widen Railroad Canyon Road has begun. Officials say the current headache will be worth it in the long run. Once completed, the road will have three lanes in each direction.The road will become a major artery connecting Menifee, Canyon Lake and Lake Elsinore. Utility work, drainage systems and safety improvements are also part of the project.The project has a $3 million price tag. Pardee Homes, which built a housing development on Railroad Canyon Road, is picking up the bill.Construction is planned 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, until April.