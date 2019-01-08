TRAFFIC

Road-widening project will cause months of traffic delays in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. --
Commuters in Lake Elsinore are in for four months of traffic delays.


Work to widen Railroad Canyon Road has begun. Officials say the current headache will be worth it in the long run. Once completed, the road will have three lanes in each direction.

The road will become a major artery connecting Menifee, Canyon Lake and Lake Elsinore. Utility work, drainage systems and safety improvements are also part of the project.

The project has a $3 million price tag. Pardee Homes, which built a housing development on Railroad Canyon Road, is picking up the bill.

Construction is planned 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, until April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayconstructionroad repairLake ElsinoreRiverside County
TRAFFIC
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in OC crash that killed girl, her mother
PCH reopens 2 days after mudslides in Malibu
DUI suspect re-arrested in OC crash that killed girl and her mother
1 dead, 1 critical after vehicles crash on train tracks in Pacoima
More Traffic
Top Stories
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
USC's Kliff Kingsbury expected to coach Arizona Cardinals
New OC project will house homeless veterans
Sources: Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face criminal charges
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
Girl wins Doodle for Google contest with adorable dinosaurs
Show More
These are the best jobs in 2019: report
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in OC crash that killed girl, her mother
CES 2019: Auto companies show off new technology at Vegas show
More News