IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A new report shows just how much your drive to work is costing you, and for those in several Southern California cities, you have some of the most expensive commutes in the United States.
People in Irvine have the fourth costliest commute in the nation, according to LendingTree. It costs people there an average of about $9,800 a year to drive about 27 miles.
The national average is about $4,600.
Other Southland cities that made the top 100 list include Long Beach, Los Angeles and Riverside at more than $6,000 a year. Fremont, California, topped the list, followed by San Francisco and Arlington, Virginia.
Commutes in Anaheim cost about $5,200, and in Santa Ana, it's about $3,900.
Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Eyewitness This: Irvine, LA, Long Beach and Riverside among costliest commutes in nation
EYEWITNESS THIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News