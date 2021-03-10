Traffic

Grapevine remains open as SoCal storm brings heavy snow to mountain passes

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- A blast of winter weather overnight created dangerous driving conditions through the Grapevine Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol escorted some drivers on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area until about 6:20 a.m. when snow tapered off and conditions improved.


Caltrans also warned drivers of condition through the Cajon Pass.



A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, with the National Weather Service anticipating snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 5,500 feet, down to a dusting for elevations around 3,000 feet. The snowy conditions will be joined by southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

A winter storm was hitting the Southland Wednesday, with most of the region expected to see rainy conditions through Friday and some mountain areas potentially seeing more than a foot of snow.




"A cold storm system will bring rain and low elevation snow to the region ... through Thursday evening, potentially causing significant mountain travel issues including Interstate 5,'' according to the NWS. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially Wednesday through Thursday. It will be breezy to windy at times and very cool.''

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management urged residents to be careful on the roads.

SoCal weather: Storm bringing rain, snow to last throughout Wednesday

City News Service contributed to this report.
