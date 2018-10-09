SIGALERT UPDATE: WB I-210 WEST OF YARNELL, THE # 1 LANE AND THE NB I-5

TRANSITION ROAD IS OPEN. THE # 2, 3, AND 4 LANE WILL REMAIN BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 9, 2018

Multiple lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar are back open after a tanker truck crash and hazmat spill prompted the closure of the freeway for several hours early Tuesday.The vehicle veered off the interstate shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday near Yarnell, spilling about 2,000 gallons of a liquid emulsion, according to the CHP. The mixture was comprised of liquid asphalt and water.The driver was extricated from the truck by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.A light pole appeared to have severed through the engine compartment of the truck.The cause of the incident is under investigation, but authorities were looking into whether the driver fell asleep at the wheel.As of 12:30 p.m., three lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway were back open., as well as the northbound 5 Freeway transition road. One lane and the southbound 5 Freeway transition were expected to remain closed for an "unknown duration," the CHP said.An alternative route to get around the traffic mess would be to get on the 5 Freeway from the 118 Freeway.