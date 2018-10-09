TRAFFIC

Sylmar crash: Some lanes back open on 210 Freeway after overturned tanker truck, hazmat spill

EMBED </>More Videos

A tanker truck crashed and overturned on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down westbound lanes through Tuesday morning.

By and ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) --
Multiple lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar are back open after a tanker truck crash and hazmat spill prompted the closure of the freeway for several hours early Tuesday.

The vehicle veered off the interstate shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday near Yarnell, spilling about 2,000 gallons of a liquid emulsion, according to the CHP. The mixture was comprised of liquid asphalt and water.

The driver was extricated from the truck by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.

A light pole appeared to have severed through the engine compartment of the truck.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but authorities were looking into whether the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

As of 12:30 p.m., three lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway were back open., as well as the northbound 5 Freeway transition road. One lane and the southbound 5 Freeway transition were expected to remain closed for an "unknown duration," the CHP said.



An alternative route to get around the traffic mess would be to get on the 5 Freeway from the 118 Freeway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashhazmatCHPcalifornia highway patrolI-210los angeles fire departmentLos AngelesSylmarLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Metrolink survey shows SoCal students want public transit
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
Traffic apps causing headaches for drivers trying to dodge the Cajon Pass
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
More Traffic
Top Stories
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador
2 USC frats suspended amid allegations of hazing violations
Museum of Selfies finds permanent home on Hollywood Blvd
Terrence J, Jasmine Sanders believed to be involved in local crash
Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida
Show More
Alex Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers owner, dies at 95
Kanye West to visit President Donald Trump Thursday
City of Hope gives cancer patients wigs to support emotional recovery
8 fans injured at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Van Nuys home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
More News