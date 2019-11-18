Eyewitness This: SoCal employers helping workers avoid long commutes, ease traffic-related stress

A new poll has revealed what some Southland bosses are doing to help workers with commute-related stress.The survey from staffing firm Robert Half shows 43% of bosses are flexible with scheduling to help workers avoid high traffic times.About 35% of bosses also allow workers to telecommute, and 27% connect employees interested in carpooling.On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being the most stressful, local commuters rated the stress level of their trips at 6.1.