Traffic

'Super commutes': Southern California seeing surge in people whose round trip to work is at least 3 hours

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Think your commute is long?

More than 150,000 people in Los Angeles County spend at least 3 hours commuting to-and-from work each day.

A new report from ApartmentList.com shows the number of so-called "super commuters" has increased 22 percent in recent years across the county.

Those numbers include trips by car and public transportation.

Neighboring Orange County saw a 29-percent bump in "super commuters." In Riverside County, the number of super commuters rose 31 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countyorange countyriverside countycommutingstudytrafficdriving
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard fires at knife-wielding suspect at 3rd Street Promenade
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Hossein Nayeri found guilty in OC kidnap-torture case
Kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff in Bellflower
Gun rights group suing CA to prevent it from enforcing assault weapons ban
Fire rips through commercial building in Ontario
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Show More
Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello reopens after month-long closure
VIDEO: Suspects burglarize West Adams home tented for fumigation
Brush fire spreads to Moreno Valley homes after chase ends in crash
Dare led teen to get sucked into water park drain: Sheriff
Men killed in South L.A. shooting ID'd as grad student, dad-to-be
More TOP STORIES News