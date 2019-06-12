Traffic

VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep while Tesla is on autopilot on 405 Fwy

A disturbing video appears to show a driver fast asleep in his Tesla Model 3 as the car sails down the 405 Freeway during rush hour traffic.

An Eyewitness News viewer noticed him at the 405 and 5 Freeway interchange.

He said he called 911 when he saw the sleepy driver.

He said the driver was still passed out when he took the 110 Freeway exit.

People are questioning: As more people drive using autopilot, how do you keep them from dozing and driving?
