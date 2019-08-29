Traffic

Which Los Angeles neighborhoods get the most parking tickets?

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you live in Los Angeles, you know parking can be a nightmare.

But wouldn't it be nice to know the places where you're most likely to get a ticket.

The USC-based organization Crosstown just put out a new study looking at parking ticket hotspots.

They analyzed data from the city of Los Angeles to find the most risky places to park this year.

Leading the pack was downtown Los Angeles, where more than 105,000 parking tickets were given out in the first seven months of this year.

Hollywood was next with just half that amount, at more than 55,000.

Next was the Westlake district, with nearly 36,000 tickets.

As bad as that may sound, the group's data analysis found that the city actually gave out 13 percent fewer tickets this year overall than during the same seven-month period in 2018.
