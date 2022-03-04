Community & Events

Traktir restaurant provides comfort food for local Ukrainian, Russian community amid crisis overseas

For 16 years, Traktir restaurant in West Hollywood has been serving traditional Russian and Ukrainian cuisine.
WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Where do you go when you need a little extra comfort? For Angelenos that have Ukrainian in their roots, Traktir might be their first stop.

I have to say that every bowl here has something much more important than the taste of Kyiv. It has the taste of love," said customer Ann Price.

For 16 years, owner Rina Atroshenko has been serving traditional Russian and Ukrainian cuisine in West Hollywood. Depending on the dish, you could see it in Poland, Russia or Ukraine.

"The only thing we like to argue here about is maybe the flavor of the borscht," said Atroshenko.

