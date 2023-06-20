The event included an inaugural Trans Town Hall and Trans Pride Festival in Hollywood.

The LA LGBT Center hosts Trans Pride LA, celebrating the trans and nonbinary community

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles LGBT Center hosted Trans Pride LA over the weekend. The annual event celebrates the trans and nonbinary community.

The festivities took place at the Center's Village at Ed Gould Plaza and Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood.

The weekend kicked off with an inaugural Trans Town Hall, curated and hosted by activist and author Raquel Willis.

Speakers included Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, actor Laith Ashley, actress Trace Lysette, RuPaul's Drag Race alums Kylie Sonique Love and Miss Peppermint, journalists Shar Jossell and Thomas Page McBee, athletes Chris Mosier and Cecé Telfer, theTrans Chorus of LA, among others.

The second day of Trans Pride LA featured the Trans Pride Festival, featuring food, workshops, market and resource vendors, live entertainment, and a family activity area.

This year, Trans Pride LA took on a sense of urgency. There are over 500 pieces of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the US, as well as an escalation of transphobic rhetoric.

For resources and support organizations for the LGBTQIA+ community, click here.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.