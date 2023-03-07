TransLatin@ Coalition, a safe haven for transgender people, worries about budget cuts from Congress

Victoria Perez said she thought of suicide until she found the TansLatin@ Coalition, an organization now worried of budget cuts from the Republican Congress.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Victoria Perez says she had thoughts of suicide until she found the TansLatin@ Coalition.

"When I was younger I was angry. I was sad. All this emotional build up because I didn't have the support. It was very hard on me not being seen, just a little thing of someone acknowledging me reaching out a hand telling me I can do it, I can be better," said Perez.

The coalition provides transgender, gender nonconforming and intersex people in Los Angeles County the services they need to enter the workforce. The president of TransLatin@ Bamby Salcedo says there is still what she calls "invisible discrimination."

"For instance when someone is trying to get employment when their documentation is different than they how they represent," said Salcedo. "They don't tell you that they're discriminating because of who you are but you're essentially are rejected and not able to get employment."

There is a battle brewing in Congress over funding. Last year Congressman Jimmy Gomez earmarked $750,000 for the center. The new Republican Congress is looking to cut spending.

"This is not a budget issue. This is, I think, it's straight up discrimination issue," said Gomez.

He said the TransLatin@ center is specifically targeted.

"Woke spending and really attacking it from the basis of, I think, discrimination, they don't understand the community," said Gomez.

The organization said in 2021 5,000 people used its services.

"The needed resources is important not just to us as an organization, but ultimately to the members of our community," said Salcedo.