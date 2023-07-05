Wednesday is expected to be this holiday week's busiest day of travel by automobile, AAA said, as Fourth of July revelers take to the road and head home.

Wednesday to be this holiday week's busiest day of travel by car as July Fourth revelers return home

Drivers can expect the worst traffic between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, while the best time to be on the road is before 2 p.m., according to AAA.

The amount of holiday travel this week is expected to be close to the pre-pandemic volume seen in 2019, when the Fourth of July all-time travel record was set.

The worst traffic delays are expected for motorists returning from Las Vegas, San Diego and Palm Springs.

One silver lining: Gas prices are lower compared to this time last year. However, they remain the second-highest ever for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, some 3 million travelers are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport between June 28 and July 10.

Thousands of flights were delayed last week due to severe thunderstorms on the East Coast and in the Midwest, causing a travel nightmare.