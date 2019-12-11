Travel

Carnival Panorama, company's first West Coast cruise ship in 20 years, set to sail from Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Carnival Cruise Line is debuting its first new cruise ship on the West Coast in 20 years.

Christened the Carnival Panorama, the 133,500-ton boat is set to sail from Long Beach on Wednesday.

"Wheel of Fortune's" Vana White has been named the ship's godmother.

Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Shaquille O'Neal were scheduled to unveil the ship's culinary studio - known as the Carnival Kitchen.

The ship also boasts its own water park, a ropes course and a Sky Zone trampoline area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellong beachlos angeles countyvacationcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
17-year-old East LA boy found shot to death after going missing
Forever 21 announces stores that will close in SoCal in 2020
Fontana police talk man down from trying to commit suicide by cop
Kevin Hart cements his place outside TCL Chinese Theatre
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
Show More
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Officer helps deaf woman at DMV in LA, pays for her ID
Police: NC woman beat boyfriend's mom to death with frying pan
Ireland issues recall of 'exploding' Sriracha
Sip on some holiday cheer at this Christmas pop-up bar in Echo Park
More TOP STORIES News