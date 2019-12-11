Carnival Panorama, company's first West Coast cruise ship in 20 years, set to sail from Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Carnival Cruise Line is debuting its first new cruise ship on the West Coast in 20 years.Christened the Carnival Panorama, the 133,500-ton boat is set to sail from Long Beach on Wednesday."Wheel of Fortune's" Vana White has been named the ship's godmother.Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Shaquille O'Neal were scheduled to unveil the ship's culinary studio - known as the Carnival Kitchen.The ship also boasts its own water park, a ropes course and a Sky Zone trampoline area.