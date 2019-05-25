summer fun

Hawaii's Kailua Beach Park tops 2019 list of America's best beaches

There's perhaps no better summertime activity than a trip to the shore, but some of the country's beaches stand out from the rest.

That's according to Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, who has named Kailua Beach Park in Oahu, Hawaii, as the top beach in the country for 2019.

Leatherman described Kailua Beach Park "a beautiful white sand coral beach with generally small waves." The park features lifeguards, free parking, bathrooms, showers, picnic facilities, volleyball courts and kayak rentals among its amenities and is close to the village of Kailua. He gave Kailua and several other Hawaii beaches extra points for banning smoking, which keeps the beaches clear of cigarette butts.

Here's the full list of all 10 beaches Leatherman ranked:

  1. Kailua Beach Park; Oahu, Hawaii
  2. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach; Outer Banks of North Carolina
  3. Grayton Beach State Park; Florida panhandle
  4. Coopers Beach; Southampton, New York
  5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach; Oahu, Hawaii
  6. Coast Guard Beach; Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  7. Caladesi Island State Park; Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida
  8. Hapuna Beach State Park; Big Island, Hawaii
  9. Coronado Beach; San Diego, California
  10. Beachwalker Park; Kiawah Island, South Carolina


Leatherman has been ranking the nation's beaches for nearly three decades. While studying beach erosion in the impact of storms on coastal ecology, Leatherman developed a list of 50 criteria and has surveyed 650 major beaches around the United States for his annual rankings.

Click here to see 2018's rankings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnorth carolinacalifornianew yorkmassachusettsfloridahawaiisummer funbeachessummeru.s. & worldoutdoor adventures
SUMMER FUN
AMERICAFEST fireworks show lights up night sky at Rose Bowl
See the best, worst places to celebrate 4th of July
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
How to keep the kids busy throughout the summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News