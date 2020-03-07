Long Beach: Carnival cruise ship's disembarkation suspended due to passenger's 'medical matter'

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- A passenger's "medical matter" prompted authorities to suspend disembarkation for a Carnival Cruise Line ship that was docked Saturday morning near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, a company spokesman said."The guest in question does not meet CDC criteria for coronavirus risk, but officials still have questions," cruise director Matt Mitcham said in a statement on Facebook, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Details of the passenger's medical issue were not disclosed.A Carnival Cruise Line medical team "is in direct contact with authorities and we hope to debark shortly," according to Mitcham's statement, which was released shortly after 11 a.m.U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Passenger Jenni Griffith Cobb commented on the Facebook post by asking for food service to be resumed, noting: "We're crazy hungry and everything is shut down."The cruise director replied that lunch would be available starting at 11:30 a.m.On Twitter, Jim McKiernan said he had been waiting more than 3 hours to disembark from the ship."Just hoping we get off soon," McKiernan wrote. "Thankfully we drove and don't fly. Lots of folks are going to miss flights."