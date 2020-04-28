Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies into Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK CITY -- JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require all customers to wear face coverings during travel to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Lack of passengers grounds about one-third of world's airliners and they need special care while idle

The company announced Monday that the new policy goes into effect on May 4.

The airline had previously required all crew members to wear face coverings while working.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself it's about protecting those around you," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. "This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

RELATED: Starting to wear a face mask in public? What you need to know about when you need to wash it and when you need to toss it

Customers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose throughout their travels, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicjetbluecovid 19 outbreakflight attendantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA Legislature going back to work next week to pass state budget
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Indeed reports 1,000% search increase for telehealth nurse jobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom blasts Californians who went to crowded beaches
'Please listen': Recovering COVID patient, 23, cautions public
Protesters in Orange call for OC's reopening
CA Legislature going back to work next week to pass state budget
Family of grocery store manager shares struggles of finding COVID-19 plasma
NASA engineers in Pasadena design advanced ventilator
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools
Show More
Indeed reports 1,000% search increase for telehealth nurse jobs
Give back with a coffee or snack to healthcare workers
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
LA judge orders release of migrant children in custody
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More TOP STORIES News