LAX expecting record numbers this holiday season

LAX is expecting a record number of travelers this holiday season and the airport is launching a new program to help people get in and out easier.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles International Airport is expecting a record number of travelers this holiday season and officials are looking for new ways to help people get in and out easier.

LAX officials are launching a new pilot program on the airport's Twitter feed that will provide hourly updates on traffic patterns at the airport. The updates will offer information such as which routes to the airport are fastest and what is the travel time around the Central Terminal Area loop.

The airport is expecting about 5.8 million passengers through the 25-holiday period Dec. 14 to Jan. 7, 2019. An estimated 2.5 million trips will be made on LAX roadways.

LAX spokesman Charles Pannunzio also noted that Century Boulevard will keep all four lanes open approaching the airport, even while there is construction work ongoing for a new Metro line. That means approaching the airport on Century Boulevard may be a quicker route than Sepulveda Boulevard, he said.
