LAX ranked worst airport in world, Hollywood Burbank Airport ranked the best

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hollywood Burbank Airport and Los Angeles International Airport have new titles under their wings.Fodors Travel Guide conducted a new survey ranking the world's airports from best to worst.The two Southern California airports were ranked, on opposite sides of the spectrum, with Burbank being named the best airport in the country and LAX the worst."We are thrilled and at the same time we are humbled and we are honored to have received this award," said Lucy Burghdorf, Director of Public Affairs and Communication for Hollywood Burbank Airport.According to the guide, Burbank is an airport free of most of the hassles of travel. It additionally is in a perfect location, has affordable parking, easy shuttle access and great food, which is why it flew to the top of the list."I wish I had thought about coming to Burbank a lot sooner because it would've made life a lot easier. LAX is so congested," said Morris Hayes, a frequent traveler.The congestion is one of the reasons LAX was ranked the worst airport in the world."Los Angeles World Airports is in the midst of a $14 billion modernization program that will transform how people around the world access and experience this airport," said an airport spokesperson.Until then, no matter where the airports rank, safe travels!