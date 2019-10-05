LAX looks to lighten terminal loop traffic by eliminating ride-share pickups

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Weary travelers will no longer have to sit in the often snarled airport loop when flying into Los Angeles International Airport.In hopes of eliminating traffic congestion, beginning Oct. 29, LAX will no longer allow ride-share or taxi curbside pickups at terminals. Instead, riders will have to get on a shuttle, which will take them to a remote lot near terminal one."If we do nothing, by 2022 the average summer day is going to be exactly the same as the day before Thanksgiving," said Keith Wilschetz of Los Angeles World Airports.LAX officials said the new plan will be faster for fliers. The shuttle buses will have their own dedicated lane on the lower level of the terminal loop with unimpeded access all the way around.Some travelers are seeing it as just another airport line."It's kind of like bull crap really....it feels like it took a while for Uber and Lyft to get into LAX. Now we have to do another step to get off premises," said Tommy Martinez of Venice.Airport officials say they've worked with the major ride-share and taxi companies to come up with the plan, but Uber said it's concerned.A partial statement by Uber said they hope "...LAX will listen to and incorporate our input so that LAX passengers can continue to access ride-share service in a seamless way.""You will have to wait no longer than five minutes for a shuttle bus. That ride will be at the most 15 minutes and that's if you're starting at terminal two. It will be fast and it will be reliable," said Wilschetz. "You will no longer have to fight the traffic to get out of the central terminal area. Once you're in your car, you're right on Sepulveda," he said.Travelers can opt to skip the shuttle and walk to the lot on lower level of terminal one.As an added perk, there will be food trucks at the shuttle stop for those waiting on their ride.