LAX's new rideshare, taxi policy for pickups goes into effect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A big change goes into effect at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday for passengers planning on getting picked up by a taxi or ride-share.Travelers will have to go to a separate lot called LAX-it to catch an Uber, Lyft or taxi as curbside pickups at terminals by those vehicles will no longer be allowed.The announcement was made earlier in the month and aims at cutting down on traffic congestion.Riders will have to get on a shuttle, which will take them to a remote lot near Terminal 1.The green colored LAX-it shuttles will run every five minutes, and LAX officials said the ride to the lot should not take longer than 15 minutes because the vehicles will have their own lanes and make few stops.Airport officials believe the new system will streamline traffic at LAX.The changes will only affect pick-ups, not drop-offs.