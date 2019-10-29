Travel

LAX's new rideshare, taxi policy for pickups goes into effect

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A big change goes into effect at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday for passengers planning on getting picked up by a taxi or ride-share.

Travelers will have to go to a separate lot called LAX-it to catch an Uber, Lyft or taxi as curbside pickups at terminals by those vehicles will no longer be allowed.

The announcement was made earlier in the month and aims at cutting down on traffic congestion.

Riders will have to get on a shuttle, which will take them to a remote lot near Terminal 1.

The green colored LAX-it shuttles will run every five minutes, and LAX officials said the ride to the lot should not take longer than 15 minutes because the vehicles will have their own lanes and make few stops.

Airport officials believe the new system will streamline traffic at LAX.

The changes will only affect pick-ups, not drop-offs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countyairport newslyftlos angeles international airportrideshareubertaxi
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway, destroys homes
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
101 Freeway closed in Hollywood because of person threatening to jump
Irvine police search for 2 men suspected in fatal shooting
2 found dead in trailer in Whittier, police say
Massive fire in Commerce reportedly sparked by pile of railroad tires
Getty Fire: Time-lapse video shows flames grow
Show More
Rep. Katie Hill resignation: Candidates line up for congressional seat
SoCal woman battling rare disease in search of liver donor
US extends protections for many Salvadorans living in US
'Dancing with the Stars' Halloween Night: dance-by-dance recap
SoCal business leaving CA due to crime, homeless, high taxes
More TOP STORIES News