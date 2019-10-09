Long Beach named one of spookiest cities in U.S. thanks to haunted Queen Mary

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With Halloween just around the corner, a travel website has ranked the spookiest cities in the United States to visit.
Long Beach came in at No. 10, thanks to the haunted Queen Mary.
The list by VacationRenter puts Salem, Mass. - home of the witch trials of the 1600s - at the top of the list. Sleepy Hollow, NY - of Headless Horseman fame - comes in second.
The website said it considered history, sights and lodging to come up with its list.
The Queen Mary is a popular tourist attraction this time of year. The ship is well known for its tales of ghost sightings and offers themed attractions such as Haunted Encounters, Paranormal Investigation and Dining with the Spirits.
Dozens of people died on the Queen Mary while it was sailing the North Atlantic as a luxury cruise liner from 1939 to 1967. The ship claims common ghost sightings have included an engineer who died in the ship's engine room, a mysterious "lady in white" and passengers dressed in 1930s clothing.
