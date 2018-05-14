TRAVEL

New Metrolink rail station connects Antelope Valley to Hollywood-Burbank Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A Metrolink rail station connecting the Antelope Valley with the Hollywood Burbank Airport officially opened Monday. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
A Metrolink rail station connecting the Antelope Valley with the Hollywood Burbank Airport officially opened Monday.

The Metrolink Antelope Valley Line rail station connects travelers to the airport in the San Fernando Valley and runs between L.A. Union Station, northeast San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster. It operates seven days a week.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday before the official opening Monday morning.

The rail station was built with the hope of reducing traffic on the 5 Freeway and residential roads near the airport.

Travelers will be able to connect to and from the new station via a free shuttle operated by the airport. The station features rail ticket vending machines, benches, bike racks and LED display boards with arrival and departure times for trains, buses and planes.

It is located on the northwestern corner of Hollywood Way and San Fernando Boulevard between Burbank and Los Angeles.

Construction began for the station in March 2017 and cost $15 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newsmetrotrainsmass transitair traveltravel tipsBurbankLos Angeles CountyPalmdaleLancasterSanta ClaritaSan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
More Travel
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News