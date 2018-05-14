A Metrolink rail station connecting the Antelope Valley with the Hollywood Burbank Airport officially opened Monday.The Metrolink Antelope Valley Line rail station connects travelers to the airport in the San Fernando Valley and runs between L.A. Union Station, northeast San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster. It operates seven days a week.A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday before the official opening Monday morning.The rail station was built with the hope of reducing traffic on the 5 Freeway and residential roads near the airport.Travelers will be able to connect to and from the new station via a free shuttle operated by the airport. The station features rail ticket vending machines, benches, bike racks and LED display boards with arrival and departure times for trains, buses and planes.It is located on the northwestern corner of Hollywood Way and San Fernando Boulevard between Burbank and Los Angeles.Construction began for the station in March 2017 and cost $15 million.