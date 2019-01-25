NEW YORK (KABC) --Delays were reported at several airports, including LaGuardia, Newark, as well as airports in Philadelphia and Florida, due to air traffic controller staffing shortages amid the government shutdown.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the slowdown is due to staffing shortages in Washington and Jacksonville on Friday.
#FAA Statement: Staffing Update pic.twitter.com/CMVcyTNSz5— The FAA (@FAANews) January 25, 2019
An FAA spokesperson told ABC News that the most critical staffing shortage was the Washington shortage, which affects New York airspace in terms of in-going and out-going flights.
The slowdown is impacting flights paths nationally, specifically on the East Coast. The impacts on flights to and from California airports were not immediately known.
Air traffic controllers, whose numbers were already at a 30-year low, have been working without pay for 35 days, because of the partial government shutdown.
"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources," FAA spokesman Gregory Martin wrote ABC News in an email.
"We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information," Martin said.
“The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA.”— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2019
Meantime, the Transportation Security Administration said employees who worked during this pay period and making less than $90,000 will be paid for one week. That would cover all the screeners, if they worked. This action is aimed at paying the screeners and keep them on the job as the shutdown continues, TSA officials said.
In addition, employees who were exempted and not furloughed making up to $90,000 will be paid. This means that more than 51,000 TSA screeners and employees will be paid for at least one week from the past month, if they worked the week of Dec. 23 - Jan. 5.
