Travel between Las Vegas to LA faces delays due to 15 Freeway closure

I-15 at Mountain Pass is NOW CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM BAKER TO PRIMM DUE TO ICE AND ACCIDENTS. UNKNOWN DURATION. AVOID TRAVEL TO AND FROM VEGAS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE! — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019

BAKER, Calif. (KABC) -- A major snowstorm is causing delays for travelers on Interstate 15 the day after Christmas.As of late Thursday evening, the freeway, which connects Los Angeles to Las Vegas, was closed in both directions from Baker to Primm across the Nevada state line, according to Caltrans.The agency said the closure was due to multiple car wrecks and ice on the road. Drivers were urged to avoid travel to and from Las Vegas until further notice.It was not immediately known when the closure would be lifted.A heavy snowstorm prompted closure of the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass earlier in the day. It also caused the closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, which remains closed.