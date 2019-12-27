Travel

Travel between Las Vegas to LA faces delays due to 15 Freeway closure

BAKER, Calif. (KABC) -- A major snowstorm is causing delays for travelers on Interstate 15 the day after Christmas.

As of late Thursday evening, the freeway, which connects Los Angeles to Las Vegas, was closed in both directions from Baker to Primm across the Nevada state line, according to Caltrans.

The agency said the closure was due to multiple car wrecks and ice on the road. Drivers were urged to avoid travel to and from Las Vegas until further notice.



It was not immediately known when the closure would be lifted.

A heavy snowstorm prompted closure of the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass earlier in the day. It also caused the closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, which remains closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellas vegasbakersan bernardino countylos angeleslos angeles countysnowweather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
5 Freeway closed after storm drops heavy snow
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
'Pick of the Litter' follows pups training to be guide dogs for the blind
Car-theft suspect leads police on wild chase through LA
OC man, 98, shares passion for music with younger generations
Kroger cautions shoppers about fake ad on Facebook
Show More
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
Tornado touches down in Ventura, causes minor damage
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Christmas typhoon in Philippines leaves 28 dead, 12 missing
Protecting the future of monarch butterflies
More TOP STORIES News