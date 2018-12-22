Hundreds of thousands of government workers have been affected by the partial government shutdown, and that includes TSA agents at Los Angeles International Airport who are working the busiest travel season without pay.At least 100,000 cars were expected to pass through LAX terminals before Sunday as part of the busiest holiday travel weekend. The busiest travel days at LAX are expected to be Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday.About 8.7 million people are expected to travel now through Wednesday nationwide. It's the 10th consecutive year for growth in terms of holiday travel volume in the U.S.But because of the partial government shutdown, TSA agents won't be getting paid for the hours they spend dealing with the crowds.While hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed, anyone who has a job that involves national security - such as TSA agents - can be kept on the job without pay.The agents and other employees still on the job won't get paid for the days they've worked while there is a lapse in funding, but in the past many have been paid retroactively.