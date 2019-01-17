Here's an easy way to get yourself kicked off your next cruise.As his friends laughed, one man jumped off a cruise ship docked in the Bahamas, plummeting more than 100 feet into the ocean.The man later posted a video of the jump on Instagram, saying he "never felt more alive," but also saying he "could barely walk for 3 days lol."After the jump, he was pulled out of the water by a smaller boat nearby.Royal Caribbean says the man has been banned from the cruise line and the company is exploring legal action.