TRAVEL

VIDEO: Man jumps off cruise ship for fun, gets banned from Royal Caribbean

EMBED </>More Videos

With his friends laughing, a man jumped off the top of a Royal Caribbean ship docked in the Bahamas, plummeting more than 100 feet into the ocean below. (Konstantin Kryachun/Storyful)

By ABC7.com staff
Here's an easy way to get yourself kicked off your next cruise.

As his friends laughed, one man jumped off a cruise ship docked in the Bahamas, plummeting more than 100 feet into the ocean.

The man later posted a video of the jump on Instagram, saying he "never felt more alive," but also saying he "could barely walk for 3 days lol."

After the jump, he was pulled out of the water by a smaller boat nearby.

Royal Caribbean says the man has been banned from the cruise line and the company is exploring legal action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcruise shipprank
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Real ID extension granted, allows CA driver's licenses to be used to fly
Yosemite National Park access limited due to government shutdown
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Today is busiest day at LAX
TSA agents at LAX work busy weekend despite government shutdown
More Travel
Top Stories
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
Echo Park mudslide takes down building wall, crushes cars
Cool Kid Megan Loh sparks girls' interest in science
Orange County sees first flu death of season
25-year anniversary of Northridge quake comes with warnings
Rain floods Ventura RV park, prompts evacuation
4 patients treated for hazmat situation at Santa Ana courthouse
VIDEO: River of mud sweeps through IE community
Show More
911 call released in death of UCI student after frat party
Hiker struck by large boulder in Malibu, critically injured
School janitor arrested in Silver Lake fatal hit-and-run
Rain causes mud flows in Studio City, prompts evac in Hollywood Hills
Heavy storm begins to move out of Southern California
More News