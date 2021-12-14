Entire 6th-grade class at OC school under quarantine after 37 students test positive for COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10949241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As 56 million school children return to the classroom, the debate over masks in school rages -- along with the Delta variant.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- The entire sixth-grade class at a Yorba Linda school is under quarantine this week after a high number of students tested positive for COVID-19.Currently, 37 students and two staff members at Travis Ranch School are listed as confirmed cases. Hundreds of students have been identified as close contacts.School and health officials are taking measures to protect students, staff and families.Teachers are offering instruction via Zoom.The school has undergone additional cleaning and disinfecting.In addition, large school-sponsored gatherings and programs have been canceled or postponed for all grade levels.