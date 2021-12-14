Health & Fitness

Entire 6th-grade class at OC school under quarantine after 37 students test positive for COVID

EMBED <>More Videos

Entire 6th-grade class at OC school under quarantine due to COVID

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- The entire sixth-grade class at a Yorba Linda school is under quarantine this week after a high number of students tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 37 students and two staff members at Travis Ranch School are listed as confirmed cases. Hundreds of students have been identified as close contacts.

School and health officials are taking measures to protect students, staff and families.

Teachers are offering instruction via Zoom.

The school has undergone additional cleaning and disinfecting.

In addition, large school-sponsored gatherings and programs have been canceled or postponed for all grade levels.



MORE | How masks impact the spread of COVID-19 in a classroom
EMBED More News Videos

As 56 million school children return to the classroom, the debate over masks in school rages -- along with the Delta variant.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyorba lindaorange countyeducationcoronavirusschoolstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News