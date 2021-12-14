Entire 6th-grade class at OC school under quarantine after 37 students test positive for COVID

Currently, 37 students and two staff members at Travis Ranch School are listed as confirmed cases. Hundreds of students have been identified as close contacts.
School and health officials are taking measures to protect students, staff and families.
Teachers are offering instruction via Zoom.
The school has undergone additional cleaning and disinfecting.
In addition, large school-sponsored gatherings and programs have been canceled or postponed for all grade levels.
