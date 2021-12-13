Arts & Entertainment

Travis Scott no longer performing at Coachella after Astroworld tragedy

By ABC7.com staff
Travis Scott out of Coachella 2022 lineup

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Travis Scott will not be performing at Coachella next year.

The rapper is facing numerous lawsuits after 10 people were killed following a stampede in the crowd at his Astroworld Festival in Texas last month.

More than 60,000 people signed an online petition calling for Goldenvoice and other concert promoters to remove Scott from future music festivals. The petition alleges Scott displayed "gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life."

Travis Scott gives interview about Astroworld Festival tragedy
Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.



Now he's out of the 2022 Coachella lineup, according to ABC affiliate KESQ-TV in Palm Springs. Goldenvoice did not comment on why he is no longer in the lineup.

Scott said in a recent interview that he had no idea that people were dying in the crowd as he continued to perform on stage.

