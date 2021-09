SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An inferno of flames engulfed a massive tree in South Los Angeles, prompting firefighters and police to evacuate nearby homes.The tree ignited near a home on 68th Street and South Broadway, swaying dangerously close to power lines.Burning embers emanated from tree, landing on firefighters as they doused the blaze with water.No serious injuries or structural damage were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.